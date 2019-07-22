Spillman.jpg

SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) -- The Sugar Creek, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing or runaway 15-year-old.

Hannah L. Spillman is described as a white female and has been missing since July 13 when she ran away from home.

Spillman is diagnosed with ADHD, ODD (Oppositional Defiant Disorder), Asperger's Syndrome, Bipolar Disorder, and Border Line Personality Disorder, police said.

If Spillman is located, you’re asked to contact the Sugar Creek, Missouri Police Department at (816) 252-5560.

