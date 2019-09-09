SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) – Sugar Creek Police issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing man.
83-year-old James Edward Vogel is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 142 pounds. Police said that he has blue eyes and balding gray hair.
Vogel is hearing impaired and has dementia. He was last seen Monday morning by his wife at their house in Sugar Creek.
Vogel left his house, without his wife knowing, in his 2004 maroon GMC Sierra pickup with Missouri handicap plates 9BB20.
He was last seen wearing a light-yellow button up shirt with black suspenders and blue jeans. Vogel is not supposed to be driving due to his dementia.
About two hours later, police said that Vogel had been located and is safe.
