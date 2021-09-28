FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV5) -- Schools in the Kansas City metro have been inundated with reports of racist actions among students and teachers.
“This is not specific to a certain school. This is not specific to a certain district,” said Terri Deayon, Park Hill's Director of Access, Inclusion and Family Engagement “This is not specific to a certain community, either.”
Recently, a petition circulated in the Park Hill School District asking to bring back slavery. Park Hill is actively trying to combat similar actions through its Sense of Belonging committees.
“Although it sounds small -- starting a conversation -- I really believe the hard work is being able to engage and stay engaged in a conversation that might be uncomfortable for many of us,” said Park Hill South Principal Kerrie Herren.
Park Hill said its committees include every part of the community: staff, students and families.
They’re also seeking help from a consultant to navigate how to build a more inclusive culture and community.
Olathe Public Schools has its own Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team where Sarah Guerrero is the Assistant Superintendent.
Just last week, a photo circulated social media with an Olathe High School student posing behind a sign that read: “If I was Black I would be picking cotton. But, I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
“The message that we are hearing [from students] is that they know there are some concerns, but they also want to fix them,” Guerrero said. “They also want their voices to be heard.”
Olathe Public Schools said afterschool clubs aimed at inclusion and trusted staff members are talking with students about their concerns.
“Our goal is going to continue to create a place where our students and our staff feel safe,” Guerrero said.
For Guerrero and the DEI team in the district, patience is paramount.
“'Cause I want to sprint to it. It’s a marathon,” she said. “We want to quickly fix everything, but we know to do it right and do it well, we have to take it slow.”
While the district is focusing on employee development right now, students are encouraged to expose themselves to different experiences through classes and clubs.
The district offers Black American, Women’s and Latin American Studies. It also supports around 30 cultural clubs like the Black Student Union and Latin Leadership Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.