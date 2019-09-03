KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – “It’s nothing to be alarmed over, but it’s something to keep in mind.” That’s the advice we’re getting Tuesday over a new study that suggests college age kids may not be as protected against the mumps as you might think.
Nida Ghufran is a UMKC freshman and her parents were careful to vaccinate her as a child. So news the mumps portion may not be protecting her as much as they thought, is unsettling.
“It’s pretty concerning, especially the fact that there are people that don’t agree with vaccinations and stuff,” Ghufran said.
A recent study from the Emory Vaccine Center and the CDC showed immunity against mumps, “Appears insufficient,” in a fraction of college-age people who were vaccinated in childhood. Not something parents want to hear.
Dr Todd Fristo with St Lukes has been practicing family medicine for 27 years, he says until the root of the issue is sorted out, there’s no need to panic.
“I think it’s a young adult thing. If you’re elementary age and they’ve had their two MMR’s, I think they’re receiving excellent protection. I don’t think parents should worry or panic about it at this point,” Fristo said.
A map provided by the CDC shows the number of mumps cases and outbreaks. Between January and July of 2019, 45 states reported mumps infections, and that includes several cases in both Kansas and Missouri.
It was just three years ago the Midwest had a mumps outbreak with 378 out of 426 cases being on the campus of MU. In that outbreak, all of the students had been vaccinated, meaning they’d all been given their two doses of the MMR vaccination as children.
Dr Fristo says the surge could be related to a couple of things. Either the students’ immunity has simply waned, or it could be part of a newer strain of mumps doctors are seeing.
“There’s a wild strain of mumps that right now is not being covered that effectively by the mumps vaccine. Granted it’s not the common, but it is still out there floating around in different communities,” Fristo said.
Eventually, it could lead to a new vaccine for mumps altogether, or maybe just a suggestion of a booster. Either way, it’s something researchers are looking into right now.
Experts say, if you have any question about the mumps vaccine or booster, be sure to reach out to your doctor, rather than the internet.
