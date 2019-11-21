KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A school bus with middle school students onboard was involved in a crash early Thursday morning in the Northland.
It happened about 6:50 a.m. at Northeast 49th Terrace and Northeast Chouteau Drive. The wreck involved two other vehicles, police said.
According to the North Kansas City School District, there were 14 students from Maple Park Middle School onboard and a couple of kids were checked out but no injuries were reported. Another bus came and took them to school from the scene.
