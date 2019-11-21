LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) -- As the weather takes a chilly turn, students in a small town are working on a creative project to keep the smallest residents among them warm.
A day in the shop is nothing out of the ordinary at the Lex La-Ray Technical Center.
“We usually do a lot of woodworking,” said Emma Martin. “We've made tables and birdhouses.”
“Not anything like this,” noted Kiersten Helm.
On Thursday, their class wasn’t working with wood. Instead, they were working with plastic, used coolers they are repurposing. With a foam seal around the opening, it looks a little homey.
“We're making cat shelters for animals at the pound,” explained Cade Rector.
The cats at Lexington's Animal Control are running out of room after dozens were rescued from single local home.
“This has stretched our resources beyond what we can handle,” said Christy Hollingsworth, a volunteer.
So, they asked local agriculture students to help them make a warm place to keep them, despite that fact they’ve never made something like this before.
“The coolers give the cats some space to roam,” said Hollingsworth.
“I never would have thought about making a cat house out of a cooler,” said Courtney Chaney, their teacher.
Chaney and her FFA students started collecting donations and got to work.
“We do the pipe insulation around, so they don't cut themselves,” Kiersten Helm said.
They can crank out about five in an hour now.
It’s an unusual project for a shop class, but these are cooler cats than most.
“It's a lot easier to make a difference than people think it is,” said Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.