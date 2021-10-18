Families in the Park Hill School District learned Monday morning that two students were taken into custody following threats to Park Hill South High School.
School officials were not able to provide specifics regarding the nature of those threats but did confirm two students were in custody on Monday afternoon.
Letter sent from Kerrie Herren, principal at Park Hill South High School:
“Dear Park Hill South families and staff,
We have been cleared to share a little more information with you about the threat I wrote to you about last night.
The Platte County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report of a specific, credible threat from two Park Hill South students, and deputies were able to assure us of the safety of our school because they took both of these students into custody, where they remain.
There are significant legal and criminal consequences for threatening a school, and while we cannot talk about any specific student’s discipline, we can tell you that we have policies that prohibit threats, and the consequences for any student violating these policies are very serious and could include long-term suspension or expulsion."
KCTV5 News is working to bring you more information on this story as details are gathered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.