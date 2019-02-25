LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A faculty member at the University of Kansas is bringing home an Academy Award, and the campus is buzzing with excitement.
On the KU campus Monday, it was not the name Naismith or Self that represented the pride of the school. At the school of film and media, there was a bigger name – Professor Kevin Willmott.
His colleagues and students have been rooting for their professor for months, watching his movie “BlacKkKlansman” in a way few others could.
“It was true to the events, it entertained and informed,” Film and Media Studies department chair Dr. Michael Baskett said of the now Oscar-winning movie.
Graduate student Gwen Asbury said Willmott's presence was apparent in the script.
“I could see his touch on it, even though there were other influences,” she explained.
Those at KU know what this film, and this nomination, meant to Willmott.
“The ultimate goal is he wants to tell the stories he wants to tell,” cinematographer and professor Matt Jacobson noted.
KU students watched the Oscars on the sound stage at the Film and Media school Sunday, and when the announcement came, the excitement could be felt in the room and was captured on video.
“It was thunderous,” Asbury remembered. “So much excitement when it was announced.”
His students and colleagues know Willmott’s win brings a lot of pride to KU, but more importantly they saw his passion pay off.
