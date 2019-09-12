JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Two minors are facing charges following a scare at a Shawnee middle school on Wednesday.
The police said that two students brought guns to Hocker Grove Middle School in Shawnee, but no one was attacked or hurt.
The principal said other students notified staff about the guns.
He also reminded parents to have conversations with their kids about what is acceptable to bring on school grounds.
The Johnson County District Attorney's Office confirmed later in the day that the two minors, both 13 years old, had been charged with juvenile possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.