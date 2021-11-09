Student stabbed at Schlagle High School. Eyewitness recounts bloody scene.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A student was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being stabbed outside of Schlagle High School in KCK. Two other students were taken into police custody.
The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. as students were lined up outside of the front of the school, getting ready to go through the metal detectors.
Students were immediately rushed inside after the incident, and an ambulance responded and took the victim away. The victim is expected to survive, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, School District.
There was a heavy police presence at the front of the school following the incident, and police tape was put up.
Students were held in the gym during the initial investigation. They were then allowed to go to their classes shortly afterward. Students' parents were given the option to come pick up their children from school.
All three of the students involved are minors. Because there were so many witnesses, the school is providing counselors and emotional support to students.
KCTV5 spoke with one of the students who witnessed the aftermath of the stabbing.
"Next thing we know, we see a girl running past us. She's got scissors in her hand with blood all over them," said Brennan Guthrie. "(Another person at the scene) got the other dude's blood all over him, and next thing you know, she's like, 'I stabbed him! I stabbed him!'"
The police confirmed to KCTV5 News that the weapon used was scissors.
Edwin Birch with the school district said staffers and administrators are trying their best to provide a safe environment for the students, but that they're going to also need parents' help.
"We're just hoping we can get through this. We just want to remind everybody and encourage parents to have conversations with their children," Birch said. "Let's all work together to have a safe and healthy environment for our students to learn more."
UPDATE:
Here is the full statement from Birch and KCKPS that was sent this afternoon:
"The incident that occurred today at Schlagle High School involving three students was unfortunate.
Our teachers and staff strive to improve student performance by maintaining a positive learning atmosphere and experience for all students every day. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our schools or on our school campuses. The District’s Crisis Response team was activated and is available for students and staff who need to talk about today’s incident.
We are asking for parent and community support in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment for our students. Students who engage in any conduct that endangers the safety, health, or welfare of others will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the District’s Code of Conduct.
Your help, cooperation, and support of KCKPS in these matters of discipline will be greatly appreciated.
The District’s police department is working in collaboration with the Kansas City, Kansas Police department to investigate today’s incident.
Edwin Birch, Spokesperson for KCKPS"
