KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A student was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being stabbed outside of Schlagle High School in KCK. Two other students were taken into police custody.
The stabbing happened shortly before 7 a.m. Students were immediately rushed inside, and an ambulance responded and took the victim away. The victim is expected to survive, according to the Kansas City, KS, School District.
There was a heavy police presence at the front of the school following the incident, and police tape was put up.
