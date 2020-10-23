SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Sedalia, Missouri School District, a crossing guard and student were injured in a hit and run that happened this afternoon.
The school district said the incident happened at Skyline Elementary around dismissal time.
The student sustained minor injuries. It's unknown how badly injured the crossing guard is.
The authorities are still looking for the driver who left the scene.
