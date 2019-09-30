BELTON, MO (KCTV) – Authorities say a 14-year-old brought a gun to Belton Middle School and hid it in the gym area before it was recovered.
No one was injured in Monday's incident at the school located at 107 Pirate Parkway. It was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Belton police Lt. Dan Davis says the gun was found after school resource officers were notified that the student had brought it to school.
A 14-year-old was referred to the Cass County Juvenile Office. The gun was recovered, and no one was injured.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.