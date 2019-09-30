Police lights generic daytime
BELTON, MO (KCTV) – Authorities say a 14-year-old brought a gun to Belton Middle School and hid it in the gym area before it was recovered.

No one was injured in Monday's incident at the school located at 107 Pirate Parkway. It was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Belton police Lt. Dan Davis says the gun was found after school resource officers were notified that the student had brought it to school.

A 14-year-old was referred to the Cass County Juvenile Office. The gun was recovered, and no one was injured.

An investigation is underway.

