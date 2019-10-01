Stroud’s closes Fairway location due to uncertainty of redevelopment

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Stroud’s has closed the doors of its Fairway location.
The restaurant, once located at 4200 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., is known for their pan-fried chicken. They were informed several years ago that a redevelopment was forthcoming and because of it, it entered into a short-term lease with the landlord until a firm timeline for the redevelopment was in place.
The timeline remains uncertain while repairs and updates to the building and parking lot are seriously needed in order provide their guests with a high-quality and safe dining experience.
“The landlord has been professional through this process and we appreciate the relationship we have built with them,” said a spokesperson with Stroud’s. “But to our knowledge, they simply do not know the status of the redevelopment due some variables beyond their control. The current state of the building, space and parking lot are simply not to Stroud’s standards. So, rather than invest significantly in a new building and parking lot we may only occupy for a short time, it became inevitable that we should close our Fairway location.”
The 25 employees of the Fairway location will be offered jobs at the other restaurants.
Stroud’s also offers locations in Kansas City, Missouri, and Overland Park, Kansas.
Through the years, Stroud’s has received many national awards including the James Beard Award for Excellence and the Zagat Award for Best Restaurant.
