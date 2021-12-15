JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Powerful wind gusts that lasted for several hours sent large trees into homes and an apartment building in Johnson County, Kansas during Wednesday night’s severe weather.
A large tree fell into the side of an apartment building near 67th and Nieman Road off Reeder Street in Shawnee, KS.
“It was just windy and all of a sudden that great big crash noise,” one renter said whose roof was damaged. “I thought it was a tornado.”
Instead, strong winds uprooted the tree. A tree limb punctured the wall of an apartment on the second floor. It also damaged their balcony.
“It was scary because I looked out the window and saw a tree falling,” eleven-year-old Lauren Espy said.
“I’m thankful everybody is okay,” neighbor Audra Gomez said. “When we heard it, it was so incredibly loud. I don’t ever want to hear that sound again.”
Just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, a teenager was injured when they were struck by a fallen tree that crashed down onto a sidewalk near 67th and Midland Drive. Emergency crews took the teen to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Another large tree crashed into a home near 72nd Terrace and Lamar Avenue. No one was home at the time or hurt.
Gomez says her family was about to leave for a church group holiday party when they received a weather alert. They chose to follow the advice to take shelter and stay home. After seeing the damage to their neighbor’s apartment building, Gomez says she is glad they did.
Tomorrow many families around the Kansas City metro will be cleaning up damage.
“Never, ever experienced a day like this before,” Gomez said about Wednesday’s unusually warm December temperatures followed by high winds and severe thunderstorms.
