KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fire crews battled a house fire overnight at 43rd Street and Spruce Avenue.
The fire was initially under control but reignited due to strong winds.
No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fire crews battled a house fire overnight at 43rd Street and Spruce Avenue.
The fire was initially under control but reignited due to strong winds.
No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Digital Content Manager
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Toni Anderson's parents’ lawsuit against Parkville and Platte County is moving through the court system.
Some people who received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are discovering it comes with new side effects.
A 91-year-old Ohio man is recovering in the hospital after he was mistakenly given two COVID-19 vaccines in one day.
The IRS has already received nearly 35 million tax returns this year. A local tax expert warns there could be some unexpected surprises related to impacts from the coronavirus.
A Missouri pastor is on leave after he gave a sermon that many people say was sexist, misogynistic and inappropriate.
KCTV5 continues to answer your good questions about the coronavirus.
For the first time in 18 months, fans will once again be welcomed back into Kauffman Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.