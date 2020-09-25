KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We've brought you several stories of businesses doing well during hard times, but the place we're talking about today is going about it a little differently.
So, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers took a look into why people are lining up for a new place in Waldo.
The lunch crowd flocks to Strip’s Chicken every day.
“We've really been happy with the way things are going in Waldo,” Owner Todd Johnson said.
Johnson expanded his Olathe restaurant to a food truck last month, and they're serving up their chicken strips and barbecue in the parking lot of a KFC that kicked the bucket at 420 W. 85th St.
“I love that their food is so fresh,” Mahali Engstrom said. “The breading is perfect.”
“We're just doing things a lot fresher,” Johnson said.
In Waldo, people are welcoming a new place with outdoor seating for social “stripstancing.”
“It's amazing that a mom and pop place is replacing KFC,” Engstrom said.
Johnson just liked the location. The building has potential, too.
“We make so many items fresh and we need a big kitchen and this place has that,” he said.
Eventually, Strip’s wants to move inside the building. For now, though, the food truck is doing fine on its own.
“Freight companies and fast food places with a drive-through are the two best investments right now,” Johnson said.
Starting or expanding a business in 2020 is no easy task.
“You want local businesses to succeed,” Engstrom said.
But right now, Johnson's truck is succeeding where a chain restaurant did not.
“After 4 years of operations, we have a menu everyone can enjoy,” he said.
It seems that in a time where carryout is king, his truck rules the roost.
For more information about Strip's Chicken, visit their website or check out their Facebook page.
