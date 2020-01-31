KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As red fever sweeps the nation, local entrepreneurs are getting a piece of the pie. T-shirt vendors are popping up all across the metro, but are they legal and who is checking?
On Friday, a lot of people were lining up at a tent in Westport to buy gear.
The owner said he has several locations and that one is not even the most popular, which gives you an idea of how lucrative the business can be.
“We have 10 locations and they’re all busy,” said Abuzakiya Tariq, who owns Noble Apparel.
The owner said they will be out there through the weekend and next week, too.
However, the question is: Who is responsible for making sure people are selling their items legally?
Tariq has a business license he got through the city’s BizCare department.
“It’s pretty cut and dry,” Tawiq said. “In and out. Same-day process.”
To legally sell anything on the street, the city charges $62.50 for a license. Depending on your estimated income, you’ll also pay a portion of taxes.
KCTV5’s Kaci Jones found the city’s street vendor law online. It said the KCPD is responsible for enforcement. She reached out to the department to ask how often they check licenses and a spokesman said officers only enforce what comes up in their normal work.
William Gray sells shirts at the Stop and Shop on Troost Avenue. He said he is licensed, but Jones did not find his license under the name he gave her.
Gray said that sometimes vendors struggle to break even after paying fees and taxes.
“Some people can’t afford the taxes,” he said. “If I come out here and don’t make no money, I still would’ve spent $350.”
Gray thinks the city should reduce fees but Tariq does not.
“I think it’s more than fair,” he said. “The only thing they could do is give it to you for free, as cheap as it is.”
The city has an online system called Compass KC where vendors can apply for a temporary license.
