KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – City Market will look a lot different by the farmers market reopens in the spring and construction on Walnut Street is complete.
Walnut Street will expand to two lanes through the market, along with a slew of other changes. Businesses in the area are hoping that when the project is done it will help traffic flow in the area, attract more people to the market and even make the parking situation better.
The road is now fenced off at the entrance to City Market. The signs indicate that all the shops and restaurants inside City Market will remain open during the entirety of the construction, but people have to park on a side street or in one of the pay lots on either side and then make their way to the shops, walking alongside the construction site.
People who live and work in the area are excited about the changes, though some business owners are a little anxious because the construction is slowing down their business
Mark Deshazer, owner of the shop Candy Wizard, said he has seen a lot of changes in the area since he opened his shop 14 years ago, like the addition of the street car, that he says has, “brought a lot of business back to the City Market.”
Business at the shop has been down during the construction, with Deshazer estimating it to be off by “probably 40 percent,” though he sees the benefit in the long run.
“(It’s been) rough in the meantime but worth it in the end,” he told KCTV5 News. “When it’s done, it should be better because there’s supposed to be parking all along the building, and that’s been badly needed for years.”
Employees at Bo Lings Chinese restaurant like Rachel Wolfe said they have also seen an impact to their business but noted the project is needed to improve traffic flow.
“Right now, it’s slowed things down, but with hopes to bring more business in,” Wolfe said.
Some regulars in the area told KCTV5 News it can be confusing to drive down on a busy day to visit the market. Once complete, though, there will be street parking along both sides of Walnut through the City Market, and it will be a two-way street again for the first time in 30 years.
The street will still remain closed on weekends during the farmers market season, and one of the entrances will have a whole new look with different signage and pedestrian seating.
Business owners and neighborhood residents hope the change will keep the market more alive, even when the farmers market is closed.
This is going to help the neighborhood and the city neighborhood to be more connected,” HyperKC owner and neighborhood resident David Lindahl said.
The project is set to be complete in May when the farmers market returns and their busy season begins.
