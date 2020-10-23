OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Storms in the Kansas City metro impacted internet and phone reliability for the Blue Valley School District for about an hour Friday morning.
The district sent a letter to parents early notifying them of "intermittent phone and network outages across the district." The outages kept staff from being able to receive phone calls or access their emails and the internet, according to the letter.
School administrators worked to fix the issue, and resolved the outages around 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.