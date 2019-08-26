OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The damage done to a building off 167th and Theden Road in Olathe is jaw-dropping. That is where two men had just been working. Incredibly, those men decided to take a lunch break just before 11:30 a.m.
“Ironically, there were some workers in there, two of them were working on the fire sprinkler system doing tests, they were actually in that office area before they left. They left for lunch and the storms rolled through and then we have a collapse. So this could’ve been a lot worse on the outcome,” Mike Hall with the Olathe Fire Department said.
KCTV5 News does know some very powerful straight-line winds moved through this portion of Olathe right around the time of the collapse.
Structural engineers have been at the building all day trying to shore up what’s left and figure out exactly what went wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.