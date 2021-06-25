TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A large storm that came through Thursday night has caused some damage at the Country Stampede Festival Grounds.
Organizers say they will be assessing the damage and whether this will delay Friday's festival schedule. They say they will keep everyone updated as they have more information.
Country Stampede will run through Saturday in Topeka with Luke Combs headlining.
The 3-day outdoor music and camping festival. It also co-hosts an airshow, Thunder Over the Heartland to celebrate its 25th anniversary at its new permanent home at the Heartland Motorsports Park Festival Grounds.
The Country Stampede is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest and has grown to almost 400 acres.
