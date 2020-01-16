KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police took one person into custody late Thursday morning following an hour-long police chase that never topped more than 35 miles per hour.
Platte County deputies started chasing the stolen vehicle shortly before 10 a.m. The chase led into Kansas City and Independence, with Kansas City police helping along the way. Speeds during the chase sometimes dipped down to 10 miles per hour.
Authorities used spike strips and tried pit maneuvers on the white SUV throughout the chase, but each time, the suspect was able to get loose and continue on its way. At one point, an officer tried to run up to the vehicle on-foot while other police vehicle attemped a blockade. The officer struck the vehicle with a baton several times while it crawled to a near stop, but the suspect again was able to get loose and continue driving, this time on shredded tires.
The chase ended shortly before 11 a.m. when the bald-tired Subaru could go no further and was blocked in by several police and deputy-driven vehicles. Officers surrounded the SUV with their weapons drawn and ended up knocking open a window, opening the doors and dragging the suspect out.
No injuries were reported during or after the chase.
