LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- Here’s an unusual story for you: A homemade, life-size Bigfoot was stolen out of the edge of the woods where it was nestled on the corner of 147th and McIntyre in Lansing.
After the situation gained some traction on social media, along with #BringBigfootHomeForChristmas, it was then returned. However, the Bigfoot hunter who took it remains a mystery.
If you’ve driven past the location in Lansing and thought you saw a Sasquatch, you did! That’s because six months ago, the owner of the property made one out of plywood and put it up against a tree for fun. That was until early Christmas Eve morning, when it was taken.
Randy Rettele has his suspicions…
“Oh, I thought the kids are out of school and there’s a high school not too far down the road,” he said.
Although the mysterious Bigfoot hunter has yet to be caught, Rettele’s just glad social media helped bring his homemade Sasquatch back.
“Oh, it’s just amazing what social media does,” he said.
When people found out the life-size attention-getter went missing, they wanted to help.
Many Facebook users were requesting to share the post regarding the disappearance. Others upset by the situation said, “That’s awful. We look for it every time we drive by.”
Due to Bigfoot’s popularity, Rettele made a new Bigfoot the same day the original one went missing.
“And, last night, the old one reappeared,” he said.
It was propped up against the new one, but it didn’t show up alone. It came with a note. “It says, ‘From T.H.,” Rettele read. “’We were going to give you a $20 gift card until we realized you had another Sasquatch. Merry Christmas.’”
There was even an unmade sweet treat. “And, I don’t quite understand, but they gave me a box of butterscotch pudding with it,” Rettele said.
Another part of the note added that the thieves just wanted to say they found a “mythical beast.”
Luckily, Rettele has a great sense of humor. “I might paint this one all white,” he said. “Make an Abominable Snowman out of it.”
Rettele said they did get pictures of the thieves on this trail camera that sits alongside the Sasquatch. However, he said he realizes this was a prank and has no intentions to release them or press any charges.
