KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two food trucks and a trailer that were stolen over the weekend were discovered Monday morning.
Police said four individuals stole two food trucks and a large smoker inside a trailer in the early morning hours on Sunday at Food Truck Central in Kansas City, Kansas located in the 100 block of South James Street.
The two trucks and the trailer were found near 700 Woodswether Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
