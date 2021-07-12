HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A stolen school van has been recovered in Cass County after a police chase early Monday morning.
34-year-old Orville D. Lund III of Lake Annette, Missouri was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Sherriff's deputies responded around 2:50 a.m. to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on I-49 south of Harrisonville. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued north on 291 Highway.
The van had been reported stolen from the Blue Valley School District around 12:30 that morning.
Near the Jackson County line, the driver of the van, Lund, drove north in the southbound lanes of the divided highway. They then headed back south into Cass County. Before police could deploy a tire deflation device, Lund fled on foot and was arrested without further incident.
Lund is currently in custody at the Cass County jail with a cash-only bond of $7,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.