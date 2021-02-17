Project Warmth
Chris Oberholtz

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We want to thank everyone who donated to Project Warmth on Tuesday. So far we have raised more than $56,000.

There’s still time to help out your neighbors struggling to pay their utility bills this winter. 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

At this time, KCTV5 News is not accepting coats or blankets. We are only asking for monetary donations. 

Project Warmth is a 501c3 so all your donations are tax deductible. Also, the money is paid directly to landlords and utility companies not the individual.

Project Warmth is a program KCTV5 is proud to have been a part of for more than 35 years. Traditionally, it focuses on coats and blanket donations in early November, but as you can imagine, COVID made that look very different.

