KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Uptown Theater is the home of Thundergong and thanks to the pandemic, things looked a whole lot different.
The Steps of Faith Foundation is already looking toward next November when they’re hoping they can fill the theater once again!
“We have seen a small spike in applications of people that need our help because they have lost health insurance due to losing their jobs due to COVID-19," said Billy Brimblecom, Jr, executive director of Steps of Faith Foundation.
Over the last four years, the foundation has helped hundreds of amputees who either don’t have health insurance or have a health insurance plan that doesn’t cover a prosthetic.
“Healthcare is a misnomer," he said. "It’s health insurance in this country because they don’t care. No matter who you voted for, the health insurance scenario in America is a mess. People shouldn’t have to fight to get a prosthetic limb to be able to go back to work and take care of their families."
Brimblecom himself lost a leg to cancer in 2005.
As a drummer, he’d been touring the country with his band and was looking for something else to do.
It was while he was getting an adjustment to his prosthetic that he met the people who would lead him to the Steps of Faith Foundation. It came at just the right time for the husband and new father.
“It was already hard enough to be away from her but I didn’t want be away from the new baby, so it’s really beautiful how it all came together."
He hasn’t given up on music. He, along with his wife, play in the band “Summer Breeze," a tribute to yacht rock.
They are the official Thundergong house band.
But front and center for this Kansas City native remains the Steps of Faith Foundation and the dozens of people that are waiting for their help.
Brimblecom says he’s hopeful the foundation will continue to stay afloat and next year’s Thundergong will be everything it should be.
“You can go longer without food and water than you can without hope," he said. "Not to give an overly dramatic answer to that but you have to be hopeful.”
