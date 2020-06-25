KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --On Thursday evening, vandals took aim at a statue of Andrew Jackson downtown.
They have spray painted an obscenity on the base of the statue that sits outside the Jackson County Courthouse.
Kansas City police said later on Thursday evening that two suspects were arrested --- two 25-year-old white males.
On Wednesday, we brought you a story about how people are calling for it to be removed.
Jackson was the owner of more than 100 slaves. Back in 2019, the county passed a resolution to add a plaque to the statue detailing Jackson's racist past.
The plaque was never installed.
Later, Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. release a statement calling for the removal of the statue. He said, in part:
"Countless men, women and children come through the doors of our courthouses every day. And every day, racism and discrimination are staring them in the face. Statues of Andrew Jackson – our country’s seventh president and county’s namesake – stand outside two of our courthouses, public buildings where we want and need people to feel welcome. Yet, they are greeted by a man who owned hundreds of slaves, opposed the abolitionist movement and caused thousands of Native Americans to die when he forced them out of their homeland for white settlement. As long as these statues remain, our words about fairness, justice and equality will continue to ring hollow for many we serve.
For these reasons, and in the interest of public safety, I am recommending that we remove these two statues. To accomplish this goal, on Monday, I will respectfully ask that the County Legislature form a special committee and begin holding public hearings immediately to discuss the removal of these statues, to receive input from members of our community, and to ultimately pass legislation authorizing the removal of these statues. Pursuant to the Rules of the Legislature, the decision to create the special committee and subsequent assignment of Legislators to that committee will ultimately be decided by Chairperson Galvin. I will ask that the Chair seriously consider, at a minimum, naming Legislators Williams, Anderson, and Finley to the committee. These three Legislators have been vocal in their concerns about the statues and have been passionate advocates for criminal and social justice reform throughout their respective time in elected office. I would also like to acknowledge Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker for reaching out recently to begin these discussions. I welcome the opportunity to work with the Legislature and fellow elected officials to find a better home for these statues where their history can be put into the appropriate context for us to learn from, but I am convinced that home is not in front of our courthouses.
Let me be clear – we can never erase history. It is already written. But we don’t need symbols to remind us of the decades of oppression endured by people of color when that is the very thing we are desperately trying to dismantle and heal from today. Like all great counties, this is an opportunity for us to change and evolve together, for the better."
