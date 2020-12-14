Statewide Silver Alert issued in Kansas for missing Great Bend man

GREAT BEND, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a man who has gone missing out of Great Bend.
According to the KBI, 64-year-old Carl A. Whiting was last seen at 10 a.m. on Monday in western Brown County near K-96 Highway.
Whiting is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly a yellow sweater.
He does have dementia and has a history of walking away from his home.
If you see him or know where he is, immediately call the Barton County Sheriff's Office at 620-793-1920.
