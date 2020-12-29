GARDEN CITY, KS (KCTV) -- At the request of the Garden City Police Department, the KBI has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 93-year-old man.
According to the authorities, Donald Hertel was last seen today at 8 a.m. at his home in Garden City.
He is likely driving a dark blue 1994 Chevrolet Caprice sedan with the Kansas plate "71528" (handicap tag).
He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He does wear glasses.
He was las seen wearing a red sweater and black slacks.
Hertel has significant hearing loss and is showing signs of dementia, according to the authorities.
He walks with a bend at the waist, slouching forwarding.
He may be traveling toward Hays, but this is still a statewide Silver Alert.
If you see him, his vehicle, or know where he is then you should call 911 immediately or the Garden City police at 620-276-1300.
