DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Lawrence Police Department reported that 94-year-old Marilyn Dowell was located and is now safe. Thank you for your assistance during the statewide Silver Alert.
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence Police Department has requested a statewide Silver Alert for missing 94-year-old Marilyn Dowell.
Dowell is a 94-year-old white female, 5 ft. 3 in. tall, weighing 80 lbs. She has gray hair and gray eyes. Dowell wears eyeglasses but it is unknown whether they are with her.
She was reported missing by a care giver early Saturday morning near 1700 block of Brandon Woods Dr.
Dowell’s car, a 2012 gold GMC Terrain with KS disabled license plate 12535, was seen leaving the city around 8 a.m. A neighbor told police that she could be on her way to Arizona.
Dowell is considered a fall risk and suffers from dementia like symptoms. If you see her or her vehicle, contact Lawrence Police (785) 832-7509.
