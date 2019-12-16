SALINE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Salina Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Salina man with dementia.
56-year-old Joseph Walters is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket with jeans and tan boots driving a dark blue 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe 4D with a 60-day expired Kansas tag of B809542.
Police said that Walters was last seen in Salina around 3 a.m. on Monday. He may be attempting to head to Tennessee, but it is unknown which interstate he would be on.
About an hour later, the Salina Police Department reported that Walters has been located.
