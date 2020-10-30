KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, a Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old man.
The police say Charles Wesley Mata was last seen today at 5:15 a.m. near the businesses at 10453 W. 84h Terrace in Lenexa.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt with green trim, and glasses.
He was last seen driving a dark blue, 4-door 2008 Mazda 3 with a Kansas license plate number of "748 AQD."
Update: This Silver Alert started out at a local level but is now statewide, according to the KBI.
UPDATE - Mr. Mata has been located by family and is safe. The Silver Alert has been cancelled. https://t.co/Lm6Zj1g3Te— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) October 31, 2020
Saturday morning, police said Mata was located by family and is safe.
