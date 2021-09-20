OZAWKIE, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled. The authorities say that Mr. Klenklen was found dead on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in a remote area of western Jefferson County.
"The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wishes to extend their sincere condolences to the Klenklen family on the loss of their loved one," they said.
If you have any information regarding his disappearance, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 785-863-2351.
Previous coverage from Sept. 20 is below.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Kansas for a missing man who has not been seen since Wednesday.
The authorities are now asking for the public's help in locating 59-year-old Kenneth Klenklen.
He was last known to be at the Jefferson West Junction Convenience Store in Meriden at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an unbuttoned, short-sleeve shirt, as well as black pants and black shoes.
He was driving his 2007 Ford Explorer, which is an Eddie Bauer Edition in black with tan trim.
Klenklen is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.
The authorities say he lives with dementia, Parkinson's disease, and "other health issues."
Klenklen is known to frequent the Ozawkie American Legion, as well as bars in Oskaloosa. He has also been known to frequent the Prairie Band and Sac and Fox casinos.
If you see Klenklen or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 785-863-2351.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue this Silver Alert. The sheriff's office issued one on their own on Friday, but it was upgraded to a statewide alert today since he still hasn't been found.
