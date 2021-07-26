DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This statewide Silver Alert has been canceled. Both missing parties were found in Nebraska by police there. Their family is on the way to assist them getting back to Lawrence, Kansas.
Previous coverage is below.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lawrence couple.
The authorities are asking for the public's help in located 76-year-old Russel "Red" Stevens and 71-year-old Mina Stevens.
They were last known to be driving from Wichita to rural Douglas County northwest of Lawrence on Sunday.
It has been more than 24 hours since then and they have not returned home or made contact with their family.
They are driving a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plates.
If you see Russell or Mina Stevens, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-843-0250.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued the statewide alert.
