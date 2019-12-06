BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities have been looking for a missing woman in Bates County since the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Now, a statewide Endangered Person Advisory has been issued.
According to the authorities, 36-year-old Nicole Shalee Mallatt went missing for the 4900 block of SW. County Road 3508 in Rich Hill on Nov. 26.
The MSHP said she is a white woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a black backpack.
The MSHP said she has suicidal ideations and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Bates County Sheriff's Office at 660-679-3232.
KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar spoke to Mallatt’s family on Thursday.
Mallatt’s mother Debora Lewis believes something terrible has happened to her daughter.
“I’m worried sick about her,” she said. “I just want my daughter to come home.”
They last spoke the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. “She planned a big meal,” Lewis said. “She called me getting recipes and was happy and was excited.”
Sister in law Sarah Messick is beside herself. She last spoke to Mallatt Tuesday through text, when Mallatt asked to stay at her house. “And, that was the last I heard from her,” she said.
