RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) – The State of Missouri has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Raymore woman.
57-year-old Leslie Fay Hardy is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, has gray hair, green eyes, fair complexion and her clothing is unknown.
Police said that Hardy left her residence to go to a gas station in Belton on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. and has not returned. Police said that Hardy is driving a teal 2003 Ford Focus bearing a Missouri tag BD7B9J.
This occurred on a previous occasion and she was found in Oklahoma at that time.
Hardy has multiple medical and cognitive issues and does not have her medications with her.
Anyone seeing Hardy or her vehicle, or anyone having any information related to Hardy should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.
