JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting Friday, people will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri even if they aren't a Missouri resident.
According to an order from the Missouri department of Health and Senior Services, anyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Missouri as long as they meet the requirements necessary comply with it being administered.
The vaccinator will determine if the person meets the requirements of the Emergency Use Authorization that applies to that version of the vaccine.
If someone has received their first dose of the vaccine outside of Missouri, they can get their second in Missouri as long as they provide proof they got the first (e.g. vaccination record card).
This order goes into effect on April 30 and will stay in effect until Dec. 31 of this year.
Specific time tables for when a second vaccine can be administered and which vaccine version can be administered is available below.
Kansas made a similar announcement last Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.