LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The start of a new year often involves reviewing security policies.
Kids at Lenexa Hills, Shawnee Mission’s newest elementary, are headed back to school on Monday. But one thing that is not new is the district's security policies.
Administrators say security is always a priority, but there are no noticeable changes for the more than 27,000 students in the district.
This year, some schools recommend bullet proof or clear backpacks, others have added metal detectors.
Shawnee Mission says they don’t have any plans to update security policies.
District leaders say while the recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso bring up conversations about gun safety, the events had nothing to do with schools.
“As a parent, and i’m a parent of school-age children, you worry about those things but quite honestly, school is statistically the safest place for kids and it’s important to remember that. We do a good job of keeping kids safe in school," Shawnee Mission Chief Communication Officer David Smith said.
Also this year, faculty in most schools in the Shawnee Mission School District plan to address vaping.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five teenagers have vaped in the past month. The Surgeon General is now calling it an epidemic.
The Kansas Board of Education announced this year it will be forming task forces to find ways to keep e-cigarettes out of classrooms.
Shawnee Mission School District leaders say they’re frustrated at companies like Juul for marketing products to their students.
Administrators say the no vaping policy was modeled after the alcohol and tobacco policies, but the discreet design of some of the vape pens make it harder to catch.
“It’s frustrating because, what it feels like, is that companies are intentionally marketing these to kids. And that is just so against everything that we ought to be as a society," Smith said.
Over the next three years, staff members will work with Corwin, a contracted company, to find ways to create an equitable learning environment. According to the district’s strategic plan, it will cost more than $270,000.
Smith says measurable change must be made on every level of the system.
“That’s on us, that’s our responsibility as adults, to figure out how to do our work so that every child has an equal chance to life success. Now doing that, if right now, the way we do our work doesn’t lead to those outcomes, then the change is in the way we do our work," Smith said.
