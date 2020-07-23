OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – UPDATE: The new start date for Olathe students will be Sept. 8, 2020.
School district leaders are still working to revise the rest of the school year calendar.
Previous coverage is below.
Several metro schools have already announced plans to push back the start of classes until after Labor Day.
Tonight, the area's largest district -- Olathe -- is spelling out its plan for the coming school year.
Starting Monday, the district will allow families to choose the best learning environment for their students. Right now, there are two choices: online or in person.
Yesterday, we told you about the Kansas state board’s decision to not sign off of the governor’s executive order. That would have pushed back the start date until after Labor Day for all districts.
Now, the decision is up to local education boards.
The main focus of today’s meeting so far has been what online and in-person learning will look like. The district started off by saying the plans they are talking about tonight will evolve, possibly before the start of school.
We’ll tell you what decisions the board makes for students here in Olathe at 10 p.m.
