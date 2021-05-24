KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, Starlight Theater said they will open at full capacity in June and that tickets are now available for all their 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series shows.
The theater is getting ready to host live entertainment since the pandemic began.
Their summer season will begin with Godspell, with runs from June 22-27. That will be followed by The Illusionists from July 20-25, On Your Feet! from Sept. 7-12, and Escape to Margaritaville from Sept. 21-26.
Masks will be recommended for audience members, but not required. "In line with CDC guidelines, Starlight strongly recommends that for the safety of yourself and others, all unvaccinated guests wear a mask at all times while in the venue," a release from the theater said.
The theater said that single tickets are now available for all the shows. Prices start at $15.
Here is some more ticketing information they shared in their release:
"Single tickets to all shows are now available. Season tickets are also still available and come with benefits like a weatherproof season, easy ticket exchanges, free parking and more. All tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight box office at (816) 363-7827. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.
Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate."
