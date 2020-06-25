KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A standoff is underway after a person fired shots at police on the city's east side.
Officers were called about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of East 27th Street. The suspect has now barricaded themselves inside a residence.
No other information is immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
