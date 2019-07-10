KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A standoff is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon.

Standoff underway after officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a tweet about 3:30 p.m. stating that they encountered a person who fired shots at the officers in the area of 81 North Mill Street.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a tweet about 3:30 p.m. stating that they encountered a person who fired shots at the officers in the area of 81 North Mill Street.

Zeigler said that officers returned fire and no officers have been hurt.

He also noted that the officers may have hit the suspect, but that was not confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.