Standoff underway after officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A standoff is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a tweet about 3:30 p.m. stating that they encountered a person who fired shots at the officers in the area of 81 North Mill Street.
Officer involved shooting. 81 N Mill. pic.twitter.com/4M7feTAlSr— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 10, 2019
Zeigler said that officers returned fire and no officers have been hurt.
He also noted that the officers may have hit the suspect, but that was not confirmed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
