KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are on the scene of a standoff involving a man they believe shot a woman Wednesday morning at Welborn Park in Kansas City, KS.

KCK police said the suspect is barricaded at 55th Drive and Everett Avenue.

Officers had responded at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday to a shooting a Welborn Park. Once there, they found a black woman in her 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect, a black man with dreads and a red shirt, left the scene in a newer gold SUV.

