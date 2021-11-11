Independence police engaged in standoff
(Jeff Roberts/KCTV5 News)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The suspect in this standoff has been taken into custody without incident. 

The police department notes that officers will still be in the area for a while as they conduct follow-up investigations. 

Previous coverage is below. 

The Independence Police Department is currently engaged in a standoff. 

According to a tweet from the police department, this is happening in the 3600 block of S. Greenwich Lane.

It began at 1:30 p.m. after a wanted man refused to come out of a house.

The police say he is possibly armed has barricaded himself inside. 

They say the scene is active and they are asking people to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. The police will update everyone when the situation has cleared.

