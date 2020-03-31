KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A standoff ended peacefully early Tuesday morning armed man inside a Kansas City home.
Officers were called about 2:45 a.m. to a residence in the 11800 block of North Belmont on a disturbance between family members. The caller said that a man was arguing with several family members and was threatening to hurt himself or possibly others.
During the course of the argument it appears he may have fired one or more rounds from a gun inside the residence, police say.
No one was injured by the gunfire, and most of the family members were able to get out of the residence to safety and contact police.
There was an elderly man additionally in a separate part of the inside of the residence who was not able to get out.
Officers surrounded the residence and attempted to make contact with the armed suspect to get him to safely come out.
Tactical response officers and negotiators were called to the scene with additional resources for a standoff and brought the situation to a safe ending about four hours later, police say.
No injuries were reported.
