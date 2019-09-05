Police are involved in a standoff in Sugar Creek early Thursday morning.

SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) -- A man shot himself during a standoff in Sugar Creek early Thursday morning, police say.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to Hackett and North Vermont streets after reports of shots fired. When police got to the scene, gunfire was coming from inside the home. 

A neighbor said he heard four gunshots before police asked him to leave the area. Power was shut off to nearby homes.

Authorities ended up going into the home about 7 a.m. and found that the man had shot himself. 

He was rushed to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. No one else was hurt. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

