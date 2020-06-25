KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A standoff ended Thursday after a suspect they were looking for was not inside a home they surrounded.
This comes after officers were called about 5 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 5700 block of East 27th Street on a domestic violence assault. The caller reported that a man fired shots at her during the course of an argument she got away and called police.
When officers arrived they contacted a man in front of the residence. He fired one or more gun shots at them at that time, an officer returned fire and the man retreated into the residence.
Officers surrounded the house and called an Operation 100 standoff to bring tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.
The Kansas City Police Department will be investigating the domestic violence aggravated assault portion, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.