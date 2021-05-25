KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday night near W. 47th Street and Mill Creek Parkway.
Police initially received the call about the incident just after 8 p.m.
The person who was stabbed is in critical condition, according to police dispatch.
Police tape could be seen surrounding Mill Creek Park following the incident.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are working to get more details from police.
There was a rally happening on the Plaza tonight for the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, which began at the fountain in the park. KCTV5 News has a crew at the scene tonight covering that event.
At the time the stabbing occurred, KCTV5's crew says individuals participating in the rally were walking through the Plaza and were not near the middle of the park where this incident appears to have happened.
